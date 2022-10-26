Barney and Albert are back after a short break to discuss everything Primeira Liga after a great weekend of Futebol. The first Porto-Benfica Clássico of the season certainly lived up to the hype, with plenty of drama to discuss as Roger Schmidt’s team run out 1-0 winners at the Dragão.

Sporting get back on track with a win over high-flying Casa Pia, Braga continue to impress against Estoril, and Vitória vs. Boavista proves to be a surprise highlight of the weekend. Plus, with 10 games of the season gone, we take an in-depth look at the table and discuss everyone’s season so far.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

