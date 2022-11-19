 

This week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast is a double header as we asses every team in the Primeira Liga over a two-part ‘Mid-Season Review’ show.

In part 1 we cover the top 5, as the traditional big three are disrupted by a resurgent Braga, and a revelatory Casa Pia.

In part 2 we cover everyone from Vitória to Paços, as we ask: How have Portimonense ended up in 7th place? How have Gil Vicente been so bad? Do we owe João Henriques an apology? And will Paços ever win a game? 

 

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

 

