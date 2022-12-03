In episode 72 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Alex Gonçalves of TugaScout.com.

They review Portugal’s qualification into the Round of 16 by winning Group H, the manner in which they did it, reserve some praise for Fernando Santos (!!!) and select some choice words regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Danny and Alex also preview the last-16 match against Switzerland and discuss how far the Seleção can go in the knockouts now that the brackets have been set.

To listen to the podcast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

