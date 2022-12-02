The Seleção finished top of Group H at World Cup 2022, but it was a disappointing finale to the opening phase of the competition as South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1.

Ricardo Horta gave Portugal the perfect start, finishing off as swift break, but Kim Young-gwon equalised before half time and a last-minute Hwang Hee-chan goal triggered wild celebrations among the Koreans, who also qualify for the knockouts.

Matthew Marshall reports from the Education City Stadium in Doha. More to follow.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, António Silva, João Cancelo, Rúben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, João Mário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta

South Korea: Kim Seng-Guy, Kim Jin-Su, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-Beom, Son Heung-Min, Cho Gue-Sung, Lee Jae-Sung, Kim Moon-Hwan, Lee Kang-In, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won.

Goals:

[1-0] Horta, 5'

[1-1] Kim Young-gwon, 27'

[2-1] Hwang Hee-chan, 90+1'