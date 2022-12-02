 

Details

The Seleção finished top of Group H at World Cup 2022, but it was a disappointing finale to the opening phase of the competition as South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1.

Ricardo Horta gave Portugal the perfect start, finishing off as swift break, but Kim Young-gwon equalised before half time and a last-minute Hwang Hee-chan goal triggered wild celebrations among the Koreans, who also qualify for the knockouts.

Matthew Marshall reports from the Education City Stadium in Doha. More to follow. 

 

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, António Silva, João Cancelo, Rúben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, João Mário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta

South Korea: Kim Seng-Guy, Kim Jin-Su, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-Beom, Son Heung-Min, Cho Gue-Sung, Lee Jae-Sung, Kim Moon-Hwan, Lee Kang-In, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won.

Goals:

[1-0] Horta, 5'

[1-1] Kim Young-gwon, 27'

[2-1] Hwang Hee-chan, 90+1'

 

Comments (1)

21_savage
  2. #13259
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Bruh Rafael Leao laid back casual ass attitude pisses me off so much.....all the talent in the world, shit is just annoying.

We were not at full strength. But even after knowing that we are going to finish top, we showed no efforts to play...

Bruh Rafael Leao laid back casual ass attitude pisses me off so much.....all the talent in the world, shit is just annoying.

We were not at full strength. But even after knowing that we are going to finish top, we showed no efforts to play attacking football. Same old ass bull shit.

Read More
21_savage
  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt