In episode 75 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Tom Kundert and Nathan Motz from PortuGOAL.net.

The trio discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia and their disappointment in the decision, the end of the Fernando Santos era and who might be the next Portugal manager, and they honour Pele who passed away earlier this week.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

