Join Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert who break down Benfica, Porto, Braga and Sporting at the halfway point of the season. How are Portugal’s biggest clubs fairing as they resume their European campaigns?

The podcast then cruises through the remaining teams in the Primeira Liga with some love for Casa Pia and Arouca, Mat goes on another rant, Tom tries his luck with some Felgueiras trivia and we wrap up with the Seleção. Music comes from Skunkhour’s 1993 self-titled album.

To listen to the pocast click on the Play button below.

