This week on the Long Ball Futebol podcast, there are wins for the top four to discuss as Gonçalo Ramos puts himself back at the top of the Top Scorers chart, Danny Namaso shows why he should be starting for Porto, Rúben Amorim tinkers with his best XI, and Simon Banza provides some acrobatics for Braga.

For the rest of the league, Estoril miss out on that ‘new manager bounce’, Vitória make it 5 wins from 6 as they continue to a great run of form, Gil Vicente look the real deal under Daniel Sousa and make light work of Marítimo, and Casa Pia get a massive win to keep their European dream alive.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

@LongBallFutebol

