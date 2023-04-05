This week the Long Ball Futebol podcast welcomes special guests Kevin Fernandes and João Nuno Sousa to analyse this week’s Primeira Liga action.

We discuss whether Sporting have turned around their season, and where Rúben Amorim’s reputation is at after his first real test as a manager; how Benfica have been transformed under Rui Costa; which of the bottom three could survive relegation; and a controversial late penalty in Famalicão.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

You can follow Kevin on Twitter @kevinaraujof and Joao at @JoaoNunoSousa_

Related: PortuGOAL Figure of the Week - André Vidigal’s brace keeps Marítimo survival dream alive

Related: Title-hungry Benfica edge themselves closer to promised land as Sporting and Porto collect home victories