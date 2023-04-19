Comments (0)

This week we are joined by PortuGOAL’s very own Patrick Ribeiro to discuss a weekend of Primeira Liga football with huge implications at both ends of the table. Benfica suffered a shock loss to Chaves which saw Porto close the gap between 1st and 2nd to four points, with six games remaining. Is it time to declare the title race back on?

At the other end of the table Marítimo beat Paços de Ferreira 3-1 to extend the gap between themselves and Paços to five points, and move just three points behind Estoril and automatic safety. Also on the show, Sporting drop points against Arouca, Famalicão target Europe, Vitória’s form stumbles, and we answer listener questions.

