On this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast, Barney and Albert discuss Benfica’s 1-0 win over Braga in arguably the biggest game for the rest of the season. Porto continue to soldier on without hitting top form, and Sporting get another good win to keep them in the race for the Champions league.

Elsewhere we discuss Vitória’s return to form, Arouca’s late season worries, Marítimo and Paços’ downfalls of their own creation, and Santa Clara doing what we thought they may never do again.

