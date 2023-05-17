On this week’s Long Ball Futebol podcast - our one hundredth! - Albert & Barney discuss Benfica’s win over Portimonense which leaves the Eagles one more victory away from the title.

Porto and Sporting come from behind to win but not without a healthy dose of drama, Braga come through an 8-goal thriller against Santa Clara on the brink of relegation, and Chaves continue their excellent form against hapless Paços de Ferreira.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

