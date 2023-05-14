Porto’s faint Primeira Liga title hopes remain alive after leaving it late to beat Casa Pia 2-1 at Estádio do Dragão

The Dragons were unable to stop the visitors’ counter attacks in the first half, falling behind in added time when Evanilson diverted the ball into his own net.

Sérgio Conceição replaced Fábio Cardoso with Gabriel Veron in the 56th minute, a masterstroke with the Brazilian assisting Mehdi Taremi for the equaliser less than 60 seconds later.

Porto stepped on the gas in the closing stages but had to wait until added time to take the lead, Toni Martínez finding Danny Namaso who bundled the ball over the line.

The victory sees Porto remain four points behind Benfica with two matches to play.

Porto created the opening opportunities with Mateus Uribe going close at the back post and Mehdi Taremi’s shot blocked after Wendell released Galeno.

Casa Pia were waiting for chances on the counter attack, Samuel Godwin sending the first warning after going on a long run with his shot diverted wide by Diogo Costa.

Fernando Varela headed a corner towards Porto’s goal where Nermin Zolotic interfered from an offside position before Angelo Neto went down injured, the midfielder replaced by Afonso Taira.

Porto were giving up chances and sloppy on the ball, Taremi’s weak effort straight at Ricardo Batista.

Casa Pia continued to make inroads after winning possession, the action switching from the left flank to the right flank where Yuki Soma was frequently getting forward and making bad decisions.

Stephen Eustáquio missed the top corner as the clear chances continued to come for the visitors.

It was Soma again, the winger crossing to Godwin who got in front of Fábio Cardoso and scuffed his shot wide when it looked easier to score. Godwin had another chance after being released by Leonardo Lelo, the Nigerian stepping inside Cardoso and shooting straight at Costa.

Porto were unable to hold on and went behind in added time. Wendell gave away a cheap free kick that Derick Poloni delivered into the box, Wendell heading the ball towards Evanilison who diverted the ball into his own net.

The Dragons took a long time to return for the start of the second half, Godwin continuing to give Cardoso a torrid time which saw Sérgio Conceição’s hook the central defender off and introduce Gabriel Veron which saw Uribe drop into central defence.

Less than a minute late his side equalized.

It was a disaster from Zolotic, allowing Veron to steal the ball and set up a chance for Evanilson that was saved, Veron handing another chance to Taremi who steered the ball into the bottom corner.

Casa Pia responded well when Soma got past Eustáquio and delivered a dangerous cross through Pepe to Felippe Cardoso, his backheeled effort producing a fine close range save by Costa.

Soma’s shot was blocked by Pepe before Porto started to dominate the game.

Felipe Martins sensed the danger, replacing Zolotic and Cardoso with Duplex Tchamba and Rafael Martins in the 63rd minute.

The Dragons increased the pressure and went close after some fantastic interplay resulted in Galeno’s acrobatic bicycle kick rebounding off the bar.

Veron smashed a volley over the bar before Cardoso went to his bench again, bringing on João Nunes and Clayton for Fernando Varela and Godwin.

Porto went desperately close to equalizing in the 83rd minute when Eustáquio’s shot was saved by Batista, the ball falling straight to Taremi who saw his shot blocked by Nunes.

Conceição immediately made a triple switch with André Franco, Eustáquio and Evanilson making way for Marko Grujić, Danny Namaso and Toni Martínez.

Batista saved Uribe’s headed effort with Casa Pia needing to negotiate eight minutes of added time.

They were unable to do so, a free kick cleared to Galeno who forced another save from Batista, the Dragons taking the decisive lead from the resulting corner.

It was a well worked routine, Pepê Aquino teasing the ball into the danger area where Martínez rose high and headed the ball to Namaso who bundled the ball over the line.

Porto Sporting Director Luis Gonçalves got into a heated confrontation with coaches in Casa Pia’s dugout, an ugly way to end to a thrilling second half.

Porto stay alive

Sérgio Conceição was missing two important players to suspension, Iván Marcano and Otávio replaced by Fábio Cardoso and André Franco. His side were below their best in the first half but the tactician deserves credit for helping his side turn it around.

Gabriel Veron played a big role in the equaliser and two substitutes combined for the winning goal.

Porto have to win at Famalicão on Saturday and hope Sporting Clube de Portugal beat Benfica at Estádio José Alvalade which would narrow the gap to one point.

Even if that occurs, the Eagles host cellar dwellers Santa Clara on the final Matchday which is a game they will surely win to secure their first title since 2019.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Dragão

Porto 2-1 Casa Pia highlights