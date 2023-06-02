It’s hard to believe, but the Primeira Liga season has finally come to an end with Benfica sealing the title on the final day of the season. In a two-part podcast, Barney & Albert take on the mammoth task of rating every team’s Primeira Liga 2022/23 campaign in the annual Long Ball Futebol end-of-season review.

We discuss Benfica’s dominance as they lead from the start, Porto’s late surge not being enough to catch up, Braga’s record-breaking season, Sporting falling short, Arouca achieving the stuff of dreams, Famalicão back where they belong, and much much more.

Primeira Liga 2022/23 end-of-season roundup Part 1: Benfica, Porto, Braga and Sporting

Primeira Liga 2022/23 end-of-season roundup Part 2: From Europe to relegation

