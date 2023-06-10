The Long Ball Futebol Podcast are back with their annual ‘Long Ball Futebol Awards’ to celebrate the end of the 2022/23 Primeira Liga Season.

In a 3-part special Albert and Barney crown their Player of the Season, Young Player of the season, Manager of the season, and best player in a relegated side. As is tradition, the boys also discuss their respective teams of the season, and each choose a team of the season only selected from players outside of the top four.

Finally there’s time to answer listener questions about this season and Portuguese football in general.

To listen to the podcasts click on the play button below.

2022/23 Long all Futebol Awards PART1: Awards Ceremony

2022/23 Long all Futebol Awards PART2: Team of the Season

2022/23 Long all Futebol Awards PART3: Listener Q&A

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

