PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall and Tom Kundert end the 2022/23 season with news you might have missed, discussing media manipulation in Portuguese football in depth through first-hand experience.

Mat goes on another rant and they end with a quick discussion about the Seleção as the 2024 European Championship qualifiers continue.

Music is this episode comes from Big Cock.

