In Episode 79 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, as they review Portugal’s perfect start to EURO 2024 qualifying (4 matches, 4 wins; 14 goals scored, 0 conceded).

They also discuss the ongoing U21 European Championship and the just completed U17 European Championship respectively, and a whole lot more.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.

