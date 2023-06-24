 

Details

In Episode 79 of the Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net, as they review Portugal’s perfect start to EURO 2024 qualifying (4 matches, 4 wins; 14 goals scored, 0 conceded).

They also discuss the ongoing U21 European Championship and the just completed U17 European Championship respectively, and a whole lot more. 

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

 

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.

 

Related: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 200th cap in style by firing Portugal to a 1-0 win in Iceland

Related: Bruno Fernandes on fire as Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon

Related: Portugal beaten 2-0 by Georgia in their 2023 European U21 Championship opener

Related: Portugal set to contest the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship

 

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt