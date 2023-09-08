The Seleção podcast: Can Portugal stay perfect?

08 September 2023

In episode 80 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto previews the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Danny also reviews the 24-man roster selected by Roberto Martínez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s press conference, a busy summer transfer window for Seleção players, and gives a much deserved shoutout to Portugal’s women’s team after the excellent showing at their debut World Cup by “As Navegadoras”.

