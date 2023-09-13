The Seleção Podcast: Portugal’s perfection continues

13 September 2023

In episode 81 of The Seleção Podcast, Danny Pinto is joined by Albert and Barney, hosts of the Long Ball Futebol Podcast.

The guys look back at Portugal’s two victories over Slovakia and Luxembourg and give their thoughts on the job Seleção manager Roberto Martínez has done thus far.

Albert and Barney also discuss the beginning of the Liga Portugal season and what to look forward to in the upcoming phase of club football.

Danny finishes by elaborating on his tweet that almost broke Seleção/CR7 Twitter.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

