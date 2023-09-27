Long Ball Futebol podcast: Braga beat Boavista and Sporting go top

27 September 2023

On this week’s episode of the Long Ball Futebol podcast, Albert & Barney round up Jornada 6 of the Primiera Liga season, as well as discussing the first games of the Champions League and Europa League group stage, and previewing the upcoming Clássico between Benfica and Porto.

In the league, Boavista’s fairytale start to the season came to an end at the hands of Braga who bounced back from consecutive defeats thanks to a controversial red card for Boavista’s captain. There were wins for the Big Three as Sporting went top of the table, level on points with Porto, and Estoril sacked manager Álvaro Pacheco after just four points from their opening six games.

