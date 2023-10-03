Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Clássico review featuring Matthew Marshall

This week, Albert and Barney are joined by PortuGOAL’s own Matthew Marshall to discuss a big week in the Primeira Liga.
Benfica beat Porto 1-0 at the Estádio da Luz to win the first Clássico of the season, Braga beat Estrela da Amadora 4-2 but can’t stop conceding goals, Sporting scrape past plucky 10-man Farense, Vitória are let off the hook thanks to a controversial red card, and Boavista and Famalicão play out an exciting 2-2 draw.
You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.
