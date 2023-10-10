Long Ball Futebol Podcast: The drip King! Feat. Kevin Fernandes and Jornada 8 review

10 October 2023

This week Albert & Barney are joined by Kevin Fernandes to discuss all the action from the eighth round of Primeira Liga matches this season.

Sporting overcome a tough test against Arouca to win an important game which sees them stay top of the table, Estoril hold their own against Benfica but António Silva earns the Eagles the win, Chaves pull off an incredible comeback to get their first home victory of the season, and Álvaro Pacheco wins in his first game in charge of Vitória.

