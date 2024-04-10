The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Sporting beat Benfica to get one hand on the Primeira Liga trophy

10 April 2024

This week we discuss all the action from the Lisbon derby as Sporting beat Benfica to get one hand on the Primeira Liga trophy! But is the title already theirs? And where does this result leave not just Sporting but Benfica and their manager Roger Schmidt?

In other news Porto fell to a second consecutive shock defeat in the league at the hands of Vitória, but what is behind the loss? And how far can Vitória’s Jota Silva go? Plus there’s discussion of Braga’s woeful 3-0 loss to Arouca, and heartbreak for both Chaves and Vizela in their fight for survival.

