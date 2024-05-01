The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: A new dawn for Porto! Featuring Zach Lowy

01 May 2024

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast this week is joined by Zach Lowy from Breaking the Lines to discuss all the action from Jornada 31 of the Primeira Liga season.

The focus is on FC Porto as André Villas-Boas wins a landslide election to become the new president of Porto after 42 years under Pinto da Costa. We discuss what impact he will have on Porto both on and off the pitch.

Plus does Rúben Amorim have a weakness when it comes to the biggest games? And what does the future hold for Braga and Benfica after disappointing seasons.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Sporting CP earn a 2-2 draw against Porto in a thriller at Estádio do Dragão

Related: André Villas-Boas voted new FC Porto president in overwhelming election victory

Related: Benfica kept alive by late Marcos Leonardo brace