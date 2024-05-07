The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Sporting Campeões

07 May 2024

This week Sporting were crowned Champions of the Primeira Liga after leading the league for the majority of the season. The Lions won comfortably against Portimonense and watched on as Benfica fell to a surprise defeat at Famalicão to hand the title to their cross-town rivals.

We discuss all that plus the battle for 3rd place between Porto and Braga, and the first team to be relegated this season.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on twitter @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Seven reasons Sporting are champions of Portugal

Related: Benfica beaten in Famalicão and Sporting crowned champions of Portugal

Related: Porto cruise to victory as relegation looms for Chaves

Related: Sporting leave themselves on the brink of title joy after dominant home display