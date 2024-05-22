The Seleção podcast: Portugal’s Euro 2024 roster announced

22 May 2024

In Episode 85, host Danny Pinto is joined by Matthew Marshall of PortuGOAL.net to discuss Roberto Martínez’s roster selections for EURO 2024.

Danny and Matthew discuss which players had an argument to be part of the roster, Jorge Mendes and the amount of his clients making the roster, who may benefit most from being part of this squad, and much more.

Matthew joined us from Cyprus, where the U17 EUROs are currently taking place as the Seleção opened group play with a 2-1 victory over Spain.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.

The watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

