The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: end-of-season awards

30 May 2024

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast draws the curtain on the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season with their annual awards show. In a two-part special, Albert & Barney discuss the candidates and crown the winners of awards such as:

- Player of the Season

- Manager of the Season

- Young Player of the Season

In part two they explain their choices for team of the season, followed by the traditional discussion about who would be in a team of the season comprised of only players from outside the top 4 clubs.

To listen to the podcasts, click on the play buttons below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Portuguese Primeira Liga team of the 2023/24 season

Related: The Long Ball Futebol Podcast - The complete 2023/24 Portuguese season roundup