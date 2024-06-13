The Seleção Podcast: recapping the friendlies heading into Euro 2024

13 June 2024

In episode 86 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto recaps the three friendlies leading up to the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Danny gives his thoughts on the positives and concerns for Portugal as they head into the tournament, his key players for the Seleção at Euro 2024, and how far Portugal can go in this tournament.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

