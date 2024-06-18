The Seleção Podcast: Portugal’s opening match is here!

18 June 2024

Portugal join the party this evening as Roberto Martínez’s men kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Czechia in Leipzig.

In episode 87 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto previews the opening Group F match against Czechia and Portugal’s Euro 2024 prospects.

His guests are Eric “The Portuguese Hammer” Vieira and one of PortuGOAL’s Seleção correspondent Nathan Motz.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

