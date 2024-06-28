The Seleção podcast: Portugal at Euro 2024 - review of Georgia defeat and round-of-16 Slovenia preview

28 June 2024

In Episode 89, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL.net’s Nathan Motz and play-by-play announcer for Apple TV’s Major League Soccer coverage, Eric Krakauer.

Among the topics covered on the show:

The loss vs. Georgia

Roberto Martínez decision making regarding lineup and technique vs. Georgia

Portugal’s mentality as a perceived favourite

What/who needs to change for R16 match vs. Slovenia

Twitter and Chat Room questions, and much more...

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.

