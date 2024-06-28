The Seleção podcast: Portugal at Euro 2024 - review of Georgia defeat and round-of-16 Slovenia preview

In Episode 89, host Danny Pinto is joined by PortuGOAL.net’s Nathan Motz and play-by-play announcer for Apple TV’s Major League Soccer coverage, Eric Krakauer.
Among the topics covered on the show:
- The loss vs. Georgia
- Roberto Martínez decision making regarding lineup and technique vs. Georgia
- Portugal’s mentality as a perceived favourite
- What/who needs to change for R16 match vs. Slovenia
- Twitter and Chat Room questions, and much more...
To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.
To watch the show on YouTube, click on the screen below.
