The Seleção podcast: DioGOAT Costa!!!

02 July 2024

In LIVE Episode 91 of the Seleção podcast, host Danny Pinto was joined by regular guests – the Erics, Eric “The Portuguese Hammer” Vieira and Eric Krakauer. The guys discussed Portugal’s emotionally exhausting round-of-16 victory on penalties versus Slovenia at Euro 2024.

The show focuses on Diogo Costa’s historic display in the penalty shootout, Roberto Martínez’s substitutions, the almost potential end of Pepe and CR7’s Seleção careers, Vitinha’s growing importance, a look ahead to the quarterfinals against France, and much more.

