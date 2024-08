Featured

The Seleção Podcast: Obrigado Grande Pepe!!!

10 August 2024

In Episode 94 of The Seleção Podcast, host Danny Pinto is joined by the founder of PortuGOAL.net Tom Kundert as they look back on Pepe’s career following his retirement announcement.

To listen to the pocast click on the Play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

