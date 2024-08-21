Featured

The Long Ball Futebol podcast: Sporting set the pace and Benfica bounce back

21 August 2024

In the latest episode of the Long Ball Futebol podcast we discuss all the action from this weekend’s Primeira Liga futebol.

Sporting demolish Nacional 6-1 in Madeira, Benfica bounce back to beat Casa Pia 3-0 at home, Carlos Carvalhal completes a perfect first week back at Braga, Famalicão continue to impress, and much more!

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

Related: Benfica off the mark with 3-0 victory at home to Casa Pia

Related: Sporting Clube de Portugal smash Nacional 6-1 in Madeira

Related: Porto keep up winning start with 2-0 triumph versus Santa Clara