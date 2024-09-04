Featured

Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Benfica sack Schmidt and Sporting go top!

04 September 2024

This week the Long Ball Futebol podcast welcomes guests Kevin Fernandes (@kevinaraujof) and Andrew Batista (@andrewgbatista).

Up for discussion is Roger Schmidt being sacked by Benfica, Sporting beating Porto in the first Clássico of the Primeira Liga season, and the highly impressive start to the season by Vitória and Famalicão.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

