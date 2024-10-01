Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Big Wins for the Big Three!

01 October 2024

This week the Long Ball Futebol podcast is joined by Tom Kundert and Andrew Batista to discuss a good weekend for the big clubs as Sporting, Benfica, Porto and Braga all get big wins.

We also talk about whether there’s an increasing gulf in quality between those clubs and the rest of the league, after Rúben Amorim’s comments at the weekend. Plus we talk about Arouca, Casa Pia, Rio Ave and much more!

