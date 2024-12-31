Featured

The Seleção Podcast: That was the year that was – Portugal’s national team 2024 review

31 December 2024

In a LIVE version of the Seleção Podcast, episode 96 is the 2024 year in review.

Danny Pinto looks back on the national team’s performance in the year and what is in store for the Seleção in 2025.

Força Portugal!!!

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

To watch the show on YouTube click on the screen below.

