Portugal beat Turkey 3-0 at Euro 2024 to take top spot in Group F

22 June 2024

Portugal booked an early ticket into the Euro 2004 Round of 16 after a convincing 3-0 win against Turkey at Westfalenstadion.

The Seleção survived an early scare in Dortmund before taking the lead in 21st minute. The goal came through Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão, Mendes’ cross falling for Bernardo Silva who made no mistake.

The second goal came six minutes later after a gift from the Turkish backline, Samet Akaydin’s misplaced backpass evading Altay Bayindir and rolling over the line.

The result was beyond doubt in the 55th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo beat the offside trap, raced onto Rúben Neves’ pass and put the ball on a plate for Bruno Fernandes.

The result sees the Seleção take top spot in Group F with one game remaining, Georgia their final opponents in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday.

Early scare avoided

Cristiano Ronaldo had an early chance in Dortmund, getting on the end of Bernardo Silva’s cross with his weak volley hit straight at Altay Bayindir.

Turkey had a great chance in the 6th minute when Zeki Çelik delivered a dangerous ball to the back post, Kerem Aktürkoğlu getting ahead of Rúben Dias but unable to connect with Diogo Costa to beat.

Portugal take control

Nuno Mendes had been repeatedly looking for combinations with Rafael Leão, eventually making one stick in the 21st minute when Portugal went ahead. Mendes played a neat 1-2 with Leão and saw his cross take a touch off Orkun Kökçü, the ball falling perfectly for Bernardo Silva who made no mistake.

Seven minutes later the Seleção doubled their advantage after Cancelo won the ball and couldn’t find Ronaldo. There was no danger for the Turkish defence before Samet Akaydin’s comical backpass evaded Bayindir, the ball rolling past the goalkeeper and agonisingly over the line.

Aktürkoğlu had been looking most likely for Turkey, the winger getting past Cancelo and Bernardo Silva before firing a shot that was deflected wide by Diogo Costa.

Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo missed difficult chances before Leão was booked for diving in the second straight game.

Portugal were largely in control but got a bit too cute trying to play the ball out from the back, Vitinha losing possession which resulted in Kökçü’s long range shot saved by Costa. The first half ended with João Palhinha booked for bringing down Yunus Akgün.

Roberto Martínez took his two booked players off at the break, Palhinha and Leão making way for Rúben Neves and Pedro Neto. Vincenzo Montella brought on Yusuf Yazici for Kökçü.

Fernandes seals the deal

Portugal maintained their dominance and put the game out of reach in the 55th minute. Ronaldo was played onside by Zeki Çelik, racing onto Neves’ through ball and squaring the ball to an unmarked Bruno Fernandes.

All the early enthusiasm displayed by the significant Turkish support had been well and truly extinguished.

Cancelo made way for Nélson Semedo in the 68th minute, Arda Güler making his long awaited entrance in the 70th minute with the result beyond doubt.

Pepe received a standing ovation when he made way for António Silva in the closing stages, Bernardo Silva missing two opportunities to add to his tally late on.

Top spot guaranteed

Roberto Martínez made one change to the side that started in the 2-1 win against Czechia, João Palhinha replacing Diogo Dalot which saw the defence switch to a back four.

Portugal saw much more joy out wide, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leão combining on the left with João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva getting involved on the right.

Palhinha’s inclusion allowed Bruno Fernandes to find space between the lines and make forward runs, the playmaker enjoying more freedom that the opening game and netting his 23rd international goal.

Mendes got through another 90 minute performance and Pepe was immense before being given an early shower. Ronaldo spurned an opportunity to score to gift Fernandes the third goal, a moment of unselfishness that highlights his importance to the team.

Martínez will surely make changes against Georgia with top spot assured, the most obvious being Pedro Neto to start for the suspended Leão.

Força!

By Matthew Marshall at Westfalenstadion

Line Ups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa - João Cancelo (Nélson Semedo 68’), Pepe (António Silva 83’), Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes - Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha (Rúben Neves 46’), Vitinha (João Neves 88’) - Rafael Leão (Pedro Neto 46’), Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Unused substitutes: Rui Patrício, José Sá, Gonçalo Inácio, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, João Félix, Francisco Conceição, Diogo Jota, Gonçalo Ramos

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Turkey (4-2-3-1): A. Bayindir - Z. Çelik, S. Akaydin (M. Demiral 75’), A. Bardakci, F. Kadioğlu - K. Ayhan (İ. Yüksek 58’), H. Çalhanoğlu - Y. Akgün (A. Güler 70’), O. Kökçü (Y. Yazici 46’), K. Aktürkoğlu (K. Yildiz 58’) - B. Yilmaz

Unused substitutes: B. Yildirim, U. Çakir, A. Kaplan, S. Özcan, C. Tosun, S. Kiliçsoy, O. Yokuşlu, M. Müldür

Coach: Vincenzo Montella

Goals:

[1-0] Bernardo Silva 21’

[2-0] Samet Akaydin OG 28’

[3-0] Bruno Fernandes 56’