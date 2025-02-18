Featured

The Long Ball Futebol Podcast: Arouca ‘rob’ two points from Sporting

18 February 2025

This week we’re joined by friend of the show Andrew Batista (@andrewgbatista) and Arouca expert and journalist Simão Duarte (@SimoDuarte3) to discuss Jornada 22 of the Primeira Liga season.

Sporting drop points against Arouca, allowing Benfica to close the gap to first place to just two points. Meanwhile, Porto win their first game under Martin Anselmi to honour the memory of Pinto da Costa, and the Minho Derby fails to deliver on its promise.

To listen to the podcast click on the play button below.

You can contact the show on X @LongBallFutebol.

