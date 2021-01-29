Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício says he believes youngster Fábio Silva is on the right path to fulfil his potential as an elite-level striker.

Silva is in his debut season in England with Wolves following a big-money move from FC Porto in September. The 18-year-old has been an active member of Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, particularly after a serious injury to Raul Jimenez, with Silva starting nine matches in all competitions and making 14 appearances in the Premier League.

"He has improved a lot,” Patrício said of his young compatriot. “We are talking about a 18 year old kid, he has been playing games, which is very good to grow and learn. Without a doubt, he will be better with time.

“He has all the qualities to be a top forward. He must to continue to work, listen to everyone's advice. Without a doubt, I believe he will go to the top. It’s important he works to learn and grow.”

Wolves travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday aiming to arrest a slump which has seen Nuno’s side win just one of their last ten league matches. “I am convinced that we will improve in the second half of the season,” Patrício assured. “We have much more quality we have shown so far.”

By Sean Gillen

