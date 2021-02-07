Hoffenheim 1-3 Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt striker André Silva’s chances of challenging the all-time club record for most goals in a Bundesliga season grew stronger this weekend with another goal in victory at Hoffenheim.

Frankfurt are one of the Bundesliga’s in-form sides a further win on Sunday afternoon makes it seven wins and a draw from their least eight league matches. Silva clinched the points with the third goal just after the hour mark, nodding in Filip Kostic’s perfectly-weighted cross at the back post for yet another strike in a prolific season for the Portuguese.

Silva now has 17 goals from just 19 matches in the German top flight, and although the team’s hopes of Champions League qualification are the biggest priority, writing his name into the Frankfurt record books is increasingly a possibility for the former Porto frontman.

The Frankfurt record for most goals in a Bundesliga season is held by club legend Bernd Hölzenbein, who scored 26 times in the 1976-77 season. Silva is now just nine goals away from equalling the record, with 14 matches remaining in the current campaign.

Typically, the 25-year-old was taking a collective view of the win over Hoffenheim when speaking after the match. “It took everyone's strength to get the win that was ultimately deserved,” Silva said. “We created more chances and always tried to play offensively. Filip [Kostic] is a great player, he deserves this great performance. His service to me in front of the goal was perfect.”

Frankfurt’s form, and in particular their commitment to attack, is a positive sign not only for the team’s ambitions, but also those of their record-chasing striker.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9