Most Portuguese football players dream of playing in top-tier clubs dotted around Europe, with particular emphasis on attaining glory in a high-profile domestic league or the UEFA Champions League. However, given Europe’s competitiveness, or the specific phase of a player’s career, some stars may jet-set beyond the continent to find a meaningful position on a roster.

Historically, the MLS has not been deemed an important league for those who like to keep an eye on local transfer rumours. However, the joint North American venture between the US and Canada has made major strides in recent years and will expand from 27 teams to 30 in the next two years. Slowly but surely, the ‘retirement league’, as it’s known in Europe, is maturing into a competitive association.

In terms of CONCACAF and FIFA competitions, the US and Canada still may not have the local talent, but in the MLS many quality players hail from other nations, such as Portugal. Outside of the adjustment to the different style of play (and lifestyle) of football, players have to gear up for other cultural differences.

For players used to living and working in Europe, the hustle and bustle of life in North America may take some adjustment in cities like Orlando, Toronto and LA.

Meanwhile, on the field, North American play reflects this. Players look to capitalise on quick breaks and sending the ball long to push forward. Or so it went in the past. Let’s take a look at three leading Portuguese players helping transform the North American ‘soccer’ league.

Nani

Orlando City FC

Nani is undoubtedly one of the top players in the MLS who helps attract attention for the league and excite locals in Florida into coming to see an Orlando City FC match live. Though he’s considered a retirement player who elected to move to the MLS after notable runs with clubs like Manchester United, Sporting CP, and Valencia, Nani has been a crucial component to his team since joining Orlando City FC in 2019, although they are yet to land a major tournament.

As mentioned above, the North American style of ‘soccer’ emphasises opportunistic breaks and relentless pressure. However, the Portuguese style tends to be a blend of the Brazilian Ginga style, which favours flow and mastery with the ball, and the Spanish tiki-taka style, which focuses on possession and passing. Nani is a master winger, able to utilise intricate dribbling skills, as well as create gaps to send in crosses, not to mention a potent goal threat himself.

While we are talking about Orlando, a shout-out to defender João Moutinho. Like his famous namesake, Moutinho started his career at Sporting CP’s youth academy in Lisbon, but has been in America for several years. The 23-year-old left-back has progressed steadily and is now a regular for Orlando alongside Nani.

Pedro Santos

Columbus Crew SC

Pedro Santos may not be such a big name as Nani but the attacking midfielder has arguably been the most successful Portuguese export in the MLS. An U19 international for Portugal, Santos spent the early part of his career in the lower leagues with Casa Pia and Leixões, before moving to top-flight club Vitória Setúbal. However, it was at Braga that Santos really began to make a name for himself, starring over four years for the Portuguese highfliers, so much so that it was something of a surprise when he crossed the Atlantic as he was coming into the peak of his career.

Europe’s loss was America’s gain, with Santos adapting to MLS football instantly and proving a crucial player for Columbus Crew. A brilliant year in 2020 saw Santos clock up 15 goal involvements (8 goals, 7 assists) in 26 matches as he helped fire his team to an MLS Cup triumph, thus becoming the first Portuguese player to win a silverware in America. It came as no surprise when Santos’ contract was subsequently extended.

Janio Bikel

Whitecaps FC

Born in Guinea-Bissau before moving to Portugal, Janio Bikel joined the MLS Vancouver Whitecaps team in February 2020. Prior to moving to the MLS, Bikel spent two years in Bulgaria’s First League with CSKA Sofia. While there, the midfielder gained attention for his physicality, endurance, and flexibility as a playmaker.

At only 25 years old, Bikel is part of the growing number of young players opting to sign in the MLS. As an important member of his other teams, from CSKA Sofia to the U-19 and U-20 Portuguese national teams, Bikel has helped the Whitecaps in midfield and defence.

Luís Martins

Sporting Kansas City

Only three years older than Bikel, Martins is the latest young Portuguese player to opt in to the MLS. Also like Bikel, Martins has ample experience with the Portuguese national team, playing in the 16-21 age groups before leaping into a UEFA Champions League debut with SL Benfica in 2011.

Since then, Martins has spent time in the Primeira Liga, La Liga, and Spain’s Second Division. The left-back signed with Sporting Kansas City in 2019, and is contracted until the end of this season. So far, Martins has been part of a major push for Kansas City to continue thriving in Open competitions, which are association tournaments, as well as helping lead the team in international matches versus teams from Liga MX.