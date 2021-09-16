While results were inevitably mixed for foreign-based Portuguese players across the Champions League this week, there were plenty of positive stories involving some of the biggest Luso names.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to settle back into life at Manchester United with comfort, scoring his third goal in two matches in their surprising defeat to Young Boys in Switzerland. There was also a tremendous goal by Joao Cancelo for Manchester City, while Rafael Leão caught the eye for Milan at Anfield and Nuno Mendes showed positive signs during a cameo debut in the competition for Paris Saint-German.

One of the first games to be played on the opening matchday of this year’s edition of the tournament was Manchester United’s trip to the Swiss capital. Having exited the Champions League at the group phase last season, United were expected to be ruthless in what was deemed a reasonably straightforward group which also includes Villarreal and Atalanta.

Instead, Ronaldo’s early goal after 13 minutes – scored from close range from a superb outside-boot delivery from Bruno Fernandes – was the peak of the evening for the Red Devils ahead of a disappointing defeat. Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was issued a straight red card for a reckless challen ge ten minutes before the break, leading to the introduction of Diogo Dalot at right-back.

United opted for a defensive approach for the remainder of the match, but a second half in which the visitors did not register a single attempt on goal only encouraged Young Boys. Moumi Ngamaleu equalised, after which Fernandes and Ronaldo were both withdrawn for the final twenty minutes as United looked to hold on for a point.

The match was headed for a draw with merely seconds of added time remaining when Jesse Lingard – Ronaldo’s replacement – played a disastrous pass towards his own goal which was intercepted and coolly finished by substitute Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu. The result means there is added pressure on United to avenge their Europa League final defeat in May when they host Villarreal next at Old Trafford – a match in which Dalot should now be issued a chance to impress given Wan-Bissaka’s suspension.

Cancelo golaço, Mendes PSG bow

Better news on the other side of Manchester as Portuguese trio Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva played in Man City’s entertaining 6-3 win over RB Leipzig. Although City were 2-0 up early on, Leipzig kept themselves in the game throughout the evening thanks to a hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman’s treble meant he overshadowed strike-partner Andre Silva in the visitors’ frontline, leading to Silva’s withdrawal on the hour mark. With the score at 4-3 with fifteen minutes remaining, it was Cancelo who would score the defining goal for City, capping off a strong individual performance from the ex Benfica man with pinpoint shot past Peter Gulasci from well outside the area.

In Group A’s other fixture, a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in Belgium. PSG, who have a 100% record after five rounds in Ligue 1, started with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but only managed a point at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Danilo Pereira came on for PSG in a straight swap for midfielder Leandro Paredes, while recent signing from Sporting Nuno Mendes was introduced 15 minutes from time for a Champions League debut. Mendes showed some bright signs during his brief stay on the pitch, getting forward regularly and registering two key passes for the French side.

Nuno Mendes vs Club Brugge



15 minutes played. pic.twitter.com/XAVJ5uixoQ — PSG Comps (@CompsPSG) September 15, 2021

Leão a bright spark in Milan defeat

AC Milan proved tricky opponents for 2019 winners Liverpool at Anfield, with Portuguese youngster Rafael Leão playing a central role in the Rossoneri taking a 2-1 lead before succumbing to a narrow defeat. Diogo Jota featured for the home side, who made a blistering start to the game and took an 8th-minute lead through Trent Alexander-Arnold before then missing a penalty when Mohammed Salah’s effort was saved by Mike Maignan.

Having weathered the Liverpool storm for much of the first half, Milan sensationally scored twice in the space of a few minutes before the break. The equaliser saw Leão play a superb reverse pass into the path of Ante Rebic who made it 1-1, before former Sporting man Leo carried the ball from inside his own half and drove infield, leading to Brahim Diaz eventually scoring from close range for an unexpected half-time lead.

Within a few minutes of the re-start Liverpool were back level through Salah, and Milan boss Stefano Pioli withdrew Leão just after the hour mark for veteran striker Olivier Giroud. Liverpool snatched a winner through Jordan Henderson, but Milan’s threat going forward will give them cause for optimism in Group B, which of course contains FC Porto as well as Atletico Madrid who drew 0-0 on the same evening.

In Group G, Lille were twice denied by VAR in their goalless draw with Wolfsburg. Jonathan David’s goal was disallowed due to the ball going out of play during the buildup, before in stoppage time a penalty award was reversed for contact having taken place outside the area to deny a late chance of a winner for Lille, who had José Fonte and Xeka in their line-up. Borussia Dortmund, with Raphael Guerreiro, started with a win as they beat Besiktas 2-1 away in Sporting’s Group C.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9