Levadiakos 3-2 Olympiacos

It was a significant night for Portuguese in Greece on Wednesday as Rúben Semedo marked his return to action with a goal and Rony Lopes scored for the first time in the club’s colours in the Greek Cup first leg at Levadiakos.

Semedo had not played since August 10, having been charged with sexual assault, while for ex-Benfica man Lopes, getting his name on the scoresheet represents an encouraging sign in kick-starting his career.

Former Sporting defender Semedo, whose career has been disrupted by legal issues, spent five days in police custody in August after allegations of rape committed against a minor were made. The defender posted bail while protesting his innocence, with the Greek press indicating that claims of blackmail would be part of the defence the player’s trial.

Although the case is yet to be resolved, Semedo was recalled to Pedro Martins’ squad last month and made his return to action in the trip to Levadiakos. The 27-year-old scored in the 26th minute with a header, having found himself in space to meet a free-kick from the right flank for his first goal since January.

Rúben Semedo scored for Olympiacos today on his first appearance since 10 August. pic.twitter.com/7fnplFsD0F — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 1, 2021

Semedo is believed to be a target for FC Porto on the request of Sérgio Conceição. A Bola says the Dragons boss has been keen to add Semedo to his ranks for the last two summers and a drop in the player’s valuation could make the deal likely in January. Once valued at €15m, Semedo’s price dropped to €10m last summer and his recent issues with the law could see him available for as little as €5m according to the paper.

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus is also an admirer of the stopper, having played a major role in Semedo’s rise at Alvalade. However, A Bola claims the Eagles will not pursue his transfer, particularly given complications over Semedo’s ability to enter certain countries, including Spain where he was given an 8-year ban for previous crimes.

Related articke: Portugal star Rúben Semedo puts troubles behind him and targets Euro 2020 to finally deliver on promise

Meanwhile, encouragement from Rony Lopes as the midfielder looks to get his career back on track in Greece. The Portugal international has struggled for form and fitness in recent years with Monaco and Sevilla before linking up with Pedro Martins at Olympiacos, where he has again failed to recapture momentum.

Rony Lopes gets his first goal for Olympiacos today with a sweet finish. Lovely to see. pic.twitter.com/gpKh9CWRdp — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 1, 2021

His goal in the first-leg defeat to Levadiakos was his first for the club and hopefully the start of a revival for the 25-year-old.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9