Rui Vitória’s tenure at Spartak Moscow is over, with the Portuguese coach paying the price for a disastrous first half of the season in the Russian Premier League.

Vitória’s side caused a surprise in continental competition by winning their Europa League group at the expense of heavy favourites Napoli and Leicester City, but domestic struggles have proved the downfall for the former Benfica boss despite him retaining the backing of sections of the Spartak fanbase.

Overall, Vitória took charge of 26 matches in the Russian capital, winning nine, drawing six and losing eleven of the contests. Spartak won Europa League Group C with twelve points, partly thanks to an impressive home and away double victory over competition frontrunners Napoli and a hard-fought draw at English Premier League side Leicester City.

However, Spartak’s performance in the Russian Premier League has been a different experience. Having finished runners-up last season, the Gladiators sit in the bottom half of the table in 9th place with just 6 victories from their 18 matches played. A 7-1 defeat to champions Zenit Saint-Petersburg was the lowest point during a disappointing first half of the campaign.

Yet large sections of the Spartak fanbase have demonstrated their support for the manager, who arrived at the club in chaotic circumstances in the summer. Zarema Salikhova, board member and wife of the club’s owner, resigned in protest at Vitória’s appointment, declaring Spartak showed low ambition in hiring a coach who had recently departed Saudi Arabian football.

Spartak fans have chanted Vitória’s name during recent matches and appear unconvinced that the club’s mismanagement will be addressed by firing their 17th coach in almost 19 years. After Tuesday evening’s 3-0 defeat at Sochi, which was inevitably to cost the Portuguese his job, a group of fans made a point of serenading the outgoing manager with a banner reading “our coach” and thanking him for his efforts, for which Vitória applauded and gestured his appreciation.

