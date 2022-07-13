Portuguese international Nani will continue his career in Australian football after signing a two-year deal with 4-time A-League champions Melbourne Victory.

Nani rescinded his contract with Italians Venezia following their relegation from Serie A last season, after which he has quickly found the 8th club of his professional career and his second outside Europe having played in MLS with Orlando City.

Victory confirmed the signing on Tuesday and coach Tony Popovic reacted by saying: “We’re proud to be able to recruit a player like Nani to our Club and believe he will be an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League. He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career at both club level and international level and we believe his quality and experience will be key in achieving our ambitions this season.”

Nani will wear his familiar no.17 shirt for Australia’s most popular club, and told reporters he was enthusiastic about his new venture south. “I’m excited to be coming to the A-League with Melbourne Victory and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said.

“I have spoken with the coach, Tony, and I know that Melbourne Victory is a Club that wants to achieve success and I want to play a role in helping the team achieve that.

“From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne are not only the best in the league but they rival the atmosphere in Europe and I’m looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt and playing for them this season.”

Nani joins fellow Portuguese Roderick at AAMI Park. The defender serves as vice-captain, having joined Victory from Wolverhampton Wanderers last October.

While the new A-League season does not begin until October, Nani could make his non-competitive debut for Victory in their friendly against his former club Manchester United in Melbourne on Friday.

