Portugal’s modern-day football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is weighing up his options with his second spell at Manchester United in danger of ending on a premature, sour note.

Ronaldo has been continually linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, despite new United boss Erik ten Hag insisting the Portuguese forward is firmly part of his plans this season.

The likes of Ronaldo and Paul Pogba were blamed for a poor dressing room culture last season, with these football icons said to have undermined the authority of captain, Harry Maguire, as well as interim head coach Ralf Rangnick.

However, those with knowledge of the inner workings of the club seem to be keen for Ronaldo to remain a United player. Former Red Devils defender, Wes Brown, believes the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation should be put to bed, insisting the club would be better off utilising his “experience and professionalism” under ten Hag this season.

Although ten Hag may be publicly disclosing a sound working relationship with Ronaldo, privately it would appear that things have already come to a head. Reports suggested ten Hag read Ronaldo and skipper Maguire the riot act before United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, unceremoniously axing the pair from the starting line-up. Was it a coincidence that the team stepped things up a notch to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Reds with Ronaldo sitting on the bench?

The most likely destinations for Ronaldo in 2022/23

With time running out in this summer’s transfer window, where is Ronaldo likely to ply his trade this season, if ten Hag decides he would be best served playing away from Old Trafford?

Sporting Clube de Portugal

The most romantic option of them all, Ronaldo could look to take his career full circle by finishing his career where it began – Sporting CP. Ronaldo featured 25 times for Sporting in the 2002/03 season, scoring three goals. He would hope to significantly better that tally this time around for the team that appears in need of help after falling to a shock Primeira Liga defeat against Chaves on Saturday night.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico chief Diego Simeone is said to be very keen on bringing Ronaldo back to La Liga. He would add a touch of class and experience that could see Atletico challenge their city rivals Real for this season’s title. However, a vitriolic response from Atletico fans to this transfer speculation could put paid to this deal.

Napoli

Renowned Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes is also said to be trying to broker a deal to take Ronaldo to Serie A side Napoli. With Ronaldo hell-bent on playing in the Champions League this season, the Naples side would be a suitable option.

Chelsea

Although Ronaldo has often said he wouldn’t play for another English club away from Manchester United, Chelsea have certainly shown an interest this summer. With a fresh takeover and significant funds to spend, Ronaldo would be the cherry on top of Thomas Tuchel’s summer recruitment.