Portuguese youngster Fábio Carvalho has already produced a moment to remember in his young Liverpool career, after scoring a 98th-minute winner for Liverpool to beat Newcastle 2-1 at Anfield.

Also on Wednesday night’s Premier League action, Seleção full-back João Cancelo scored an outstanding goal for Manchester City as the champions hammered Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle saw them overturn a half-time 1-0 deficit to Newcastle, whose lead was given to them by new signing Alexander Isak. Roberto Firmino levelled the score on the hour mark, after which Carvalho was introduced with twenty minute remaining and proved the hero in the dying seconds of the match.

Liverpool were awarded a corner in the 98th minute and after a goalmouth scramble Carvalho managed to lash the ball past Nick Pope from close range. The midfielder, who had celebrated his 20th birthday the previous day, made it goals in consecutive games having opened his Liverpool account in their weekend win over Bournemouth.

Carvalho already has an unforgettable moment as a Red pic.twitter.com/3oWTcmYF8A — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) September 1, 2022

"I was just there in the right area and happily it fell for me,” Carvalho told BT Sport. "Look at this (stadium!) What else do you expect with these fans? They just kept us going. It's just amazing to be here.

"To be fair, within our DNA we just keep going and we showed that today through the fans – they've helped us so much. I want to say a big thank you to them because without them this wouldn't be possible.

"But we stuck to the game plan, kept going, kept pushing and finally we did get the goal and the well-deserved three points.

"Hopefully we can build on this. We definitely built on the result the other day and many more to come hopefully. We just need to keep going, keep working and then more wins will come."

Cancelo stunner as Haaland takes headlines

Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League title race and offered another demonstration of their class with a 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Erling Haaland was the major talking point of the game with a first-half treble to make it hat-tricks in back-to-back games, but from a Portuguese perspective João_Cancelo Cancelo’a goal was the highlight of the evening.

With City 4-0 up, Cancelo received a pass from countryman Bernardo Silva on the edge of the box and took a touch, before unleashing a perfect drive into the top corner. The goal for Cancelo was his second ever Premier League strike and the first time he has found the net for his club since last October. Rúben Dias joined Cancelo and Bernardo in Pep Guardiola’s side for the victory.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9