In Brazil, there appears to be a growing acceptance that a foreign manager could replace current incumbent Tite as coach of the national team after the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Among the reported frontrunners is Portuguese boss Abel Ferreira, whose phenomenal success in the country with Palmeiras could see him in line for one of the most prestigious jobs in world football.

The Brazil side has not been led full time by a foreign coach in almost a century, since Uruguayan Ramón Platero took the team to the 1925 South American Championships. Since then, Portuguese Joreca took joint-control of two friendlies in 1944, while Argentine Filpo Núñez oversaw a match in which his Palmeiras side wore the Brazil colours in a contest with Uruguay to celebrate the opening of the Mineirão stadium in Belo Horizonte in 1965. Otherwise, the position has been exclusive to those with a local passport.

Tite is widely expected to leave his role at the end of the World Cup campaign after six years in the job. Brazilian coaches have naturally been suggested as potential successors, but talk of a foreigner leading Canarinho has been a topic of debate which has increased in recent years, owing partly to the dwindling options within the Brazilian game.

Jorge Jesus was suggested by some during his sensational trophy-laded spell in the country with Flamengo in 2019, while the likes of Marcelo Bielsa and even Pep Guardiola have seen their names associated with the job. However, according to recent reports Abel has put himself firmly among the contenders for an appointment which would have been unthinkable as recently as 2020.

Abel quit Greek giants PAOK in order to take over at Palmeiras almost two years ago, arriving in South America as an almost unknown. Since making São Paulo his home, the former Braga boss has won back-to-back Copa Libertadores titles, as well as various cups, while Palmeiras are currently on course to win the Brazilian championship with an 8-point lead at the top of Brasileirão.

Brazil ready for foreign coach - Derlei

According to Goal Brasil, Abel is joined on a three-man shortlist by Flamengo’s Dorival Júnior and Fernando Diniz of Fluminense. The Portuguese recently turned down an approach from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in order to focus on winning the title with Palmeiras, where his contract until 2024 is believed to make him one of the best-paid managers in the world.

Former União Leiria, Porto, Sporting and Benfica forward Derlei, who enjoyed much success in Portuguese football, including winning the Champions League with Jose Mourinho’s Dragons in 2004, spoke over the weekend about the prospect of a foreign coach guiding the five-time world champions.

"I don't see any country in the world that has evolved as much in terms of coaches as Portuguese football,” Derlei began. “Brazilian coaches realise how much Portuguese football has evolved and they begin to feel that the way of working has made a difference. Many foreign coaches have been suggested before. Now, I believe there is a great chance of seeing that happen. Now, whether it will be Portuguese, Spanish or another nationality is difficult to say.

“We know that the Portuguese are on the rise in Brazil and it could happen that one of them takes over the national team. It's nothing new, it has already happened in other countries and , perhaps, the time has come for it to also happen in Brazil. Abel could be one of the candidates, like Jorge Jesus. What I see is that the time has come for Brazilian football to have a foreign coach."

