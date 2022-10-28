Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the Manchester United squad with a goal as the Red Devils beat Moldovans Sheriff at Old Trafford to ensure their battle for top spot in Europa League Group E will go to the final matchday.

Fellow Portuguese Diogo Dalot opened the scoring with a rare header to set United on their way shortly before half time, after which Ronaldo got himself a deserved goal upon his recall to the United ranks following recent disciplinary action from manager Erik ten Hag.

United took to the field knowing a win would likely be required in order to remain in the hunt for first place in the group and avoid an additional knockout tie against an eliminated Champions League side. Spaniards Real Sociedad are the current leaders of Group E and duly won their match in Cyprus against Omonia, meaning United needed a victory to take the issue of top spot to the final matchday.

Despite dominating possession, United struggled to make inroads against a packed Sheriff defence and looked to be headed towards the interval goalless until Dalot’s intervention. The former Porto full-back rose to nod home Christian Eriksen’s corner in the 44th minute, scoring only his second goal for the club.

United boss Ten Hag made changes at the break and substitute Marcus Rashford put the hosts in a comfortable lead with a brilliant header to make it 2-0 on 65 minutes. Ronaldo saw a goal ruled out for offside, much to his distress, from a Bruno Fernandes headed pass, but the Portuguese duo did combine for United’s third when Ronaldo scored at the second attempt from Fernandes’ cross with ten minutes remaining.

The victory means United head to San Sebastien to play Real Sociedad needing a victory to top the group. The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by the La Liga side at Old Trafford, meaning any win with more than two goals scored would see them overturn Sociedad and claim first place to avoid additional matches.

Asked about Ronaldo’s contribution, Ten Hag replied to reporters: “Great. He created; the team created for him. We know he has the capabilities to finish and it will come. He needed a goal to get over that point, I would say, and then more goals will come. I am confident of that.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9