Portuguese veteran Ricardo Quaresma remains a free agent, two months after his 39th birthday, but retirement is not under consideration according to the winger.

Quaresma left Vitória de Guimarães at the end of last season, since when he has been fielding offers from prospective new clubs across the world. Despite having yet to find a new home, the 80-time Portugal international says he expects to continue his career before long.

"I still want to play and I'm preparing for that,” he said. “I still don't have anything decided, but I have things on the table. There are things we have to think about. When there's a family, we have to think about what's best for everyone. I’ll sit down with the people who are with me and I will decide later.”

Journalists speaking with Quaresma took the opportunity to ask him about former Sporting and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently captaining the Seleção at the World Cup also as a free agent following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United last week.

“As a friend of his, I wish him the best luck in the world,” Quaresma said. “May he be happy, which is the most important thing. At this stage, when he has nothing to prove, I think the most important thing for him is to enjoy football.

“When he went to this World Cup, he was already very motivated. Now, with this situation, I think he will be even more motivated, because I believe he still has that desire.”

