The Campeonato Brasileiro looks set to be dominated by coaches from Portugal in 2023, after Ivo Vieira and Pedro Caixinha made it three Luso bosses announced in the space of a week in Brazil.

The arrivals take the number of Portuguese managers in the Brazilian top-flight to five, but the figure could quickly rise to seven as Vítor Pereira and António Oliveira are thought to be close to being appointed at new clubs to stay in the country.

Former Gil Vicente boss Ivo Vieira, 46, was named new coach of Cuiabá on Thursday, replacing fellow Portuguese António Oliveira after the club successfully avoided relegation. Vieira signed a one-year contract in Mato Grosso following more than a week of negotiations, and he will start work on 2nd of January – the day before pre-season begins.

The move is Vieira’s second venture abroad, having briefly led Saudi Arabians Al Wehda in 2020-21. Despite being a relatively young coach, the Madeiran native has extensive experience, having already had roles at Nacional, Marítimo, Aves, Académica, Estoril, Moreirense, Vitória Guimarães, Famalicão and Gil Vicente in his homeland.

The news was quickly followed by the appointment of Pedro Caixinha at RB Bragantino on Saturday. The club owned by Austrian company Red Bull GmbH have signed Caixinha on a two-year contract, and he will be assisted by coaches Jose Belman and Pedro Malta, as well as physical trainer Polyvios Kyritsis.

Caixinha was last in charge of Argentine side Talleres de Cordoba, where he notably took the club into the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history earlier this year. The 52-year-old has spent large parts of his coaching career in Mexico, guiding both Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul to trophies.

There have now been three Portuguese appointments in Brasileirão this month, with Renato Paiva having taken the post at Bahia last week. Paiva arrived having gained a strong reputation in South America as coach of Independiente del Valle of Ecuador, whom he took to their first-ever national championship.

Abel, Castro remain for now

The most prominent Luso manager in Brazil is Abel Ferreira of recently-crowned champions Palmeiras. Abel’s work at the Sao Paulo club, which includes winning back-to-back Copa Libertadores crowns, has seen the former Sporting defender linked with the Brazilian National Team job.

Another already in position in Brazil is Luís Castro of Botafogo. The 61-year-old oversaw the Rio de Janeiro club’s first campaign back in the top flight after promotion this year, guiding Botafogo to an 11th place finish. Although regularly linked with a move back to Europe, Castro as it stands is set to complete the second year of his contract.

Pereira to make shock return?

So, five Portuguese in place in Brasileirão, but two familiar faces are rumoured to be close to finding new positions to stay in the country. One such possibility would be the sensational arrival of Vítor Pereira at South American champions Flamengo, just weeks after he left Corinthians citing personal reasons.

Pereira departed Corinthians on the basis that his unwell mother-in-law required him to step back from football in South America. However, Pereira is now thought to be on the brink of agreeing a deal at Flamengo, with vice-president Marcos Braz telling reporters last week that talks are progressing.

Also reportedly set to resume work is António Oliveira, who made way for Ivo Vieira at Cuiabá. Oliveira, son of Benfica legend Toni, is the frontrunner to take the job at Coritiba, according to Globo Esporte.

By Sean Gillen

